The Suicide Squad Cast Wishes James Gunn a Happy Birthday

The Suicide Squad cast is wishing director James Gunn a happy birthday. Gunn turns 54-year-old today. He revealed a new title treatment for The Suicide Squad ahead of the upcoming DC FanDome event. The Suicide Squad Twitter account later released a video of several members fo the film's ensemble cast sending Gunn birthday well-wishes. You can take a look below. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, Gunn has remained hard at work on The Suicide Squad. He stated in April that the post-production process is continuing and that the film is still on track for its August 2021 release date. "Right now we are still on schedule," he said.

Those comments echoed some he's made before. At one point, he even said they were ahead of schedule. "Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move," the filmmaker began. "We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine." Filming wrapped on The Suicide Squad at the end of February.

Gunn also said that he still hopes the first footage from the to debut this year. DC FanDome seems like the ideal opportunity for such a reveal.

While Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie is not a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, with the first film being unnecessary to understanding Gunn's, it brings back some of the first film's cast members. These include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to the cast of The Suicide Squad include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn's film is "not a sequel" to Ayer's Suicide Squad and that the title of the film reflects that. "It's called The Suicide Squad," Safran said. "It's not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it's called The Suicide Squad."

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 21, 2021. DC FanDome will take place online on August 22nd.

