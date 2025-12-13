January Will Be a Huge Month For James Bond Fans With Netflix

Little by little, it seems that Netflix has been obtaining some pretty interesting licenses for films that certain studios and distributors have been keeping to themselves. A surprising addition to this new roster is MGM, which is now owned by Amazon and Prime Video. Recently, the studio giant has started licensing again in the US and internationally to Netflix, with films like Bottoms, House of Gucci, and Bones & All making their way to the streamer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is particularly good news for fans of the International Man of Mystery. It appears that all the James Bond films will be heading to Netflix after January 15th—including the technically-not-canon, Never Say Never Again. Most of the films will be making their Netflix debut for the first time, though, unfortunately, some international regions won’t be getting No Time To Die. The films are currently available on Pluto TV if you’re feeling particularly impatient to get your eyes on them.

This Is A Big Deal For Netflix

Play video

All of the films coming to the platform are:

Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021) Never Say Never Again (1983)

Like most other licenses that Netflix obtains, it looks like most of these will be on the platform for about 3 months. And this new licensing deal is also bringing titles like Fargo, Rocky, Creed, The Addams Family, and more—which will bring an insane amount of additional viewership to Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that a working relationship with MGM isn’t entirely new for Netflix. MGM Television is the production company behind the Netflix series Wednesday, which took the world by storm when it debuted back in 2022. The show is set to return for season 3, with an expected debut sometime in mid-2027. Netflix holds exclusive rights to the series for its entire run, and will retain those right for a decade after the final episode is released—proving that the working relationship between themself and MGM is a good one.

Are you excited to be able to watch all of the Bond films on Netflix? Let us know your favorite one in the comments. And then head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying.