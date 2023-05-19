Jason Momoa Jokes He's Keeping His Dad Bod After Filming Fast X

Universal is gearing up to drop the final film in the Fast and the Furious franchise with Fast X. The film will feature an all-star cast that features newcomers like Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, and Brie Larson. The main cast from previous films are expected to return (minus The Rock) and John Cena has yet to be confirmed to return. We haven't seen much from the film, but Larson did post up some cool photos while shooting. Now, Momoa has revealed that he's keeping one thing from shooting Fast X– his dad bod. The actor recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where he revealed as such.

"All good, still not really doing situps. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little longer, you know what I mean? Well, I don't want to do any more situps, so."

The actor has been teasing his new character for a while now and has been trying to differentiate the role from his previous characters. Momoa recently explained to GQ how his character in Fast X will be way different than his previous roles.

"It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]," Momoa explained in the interview. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric."

Momoa previously teased what fans could expect from his character, as well as the experience of being on the film's set.

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa said of his character. "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast -- most of the cast."

Fast X will also see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year on May 19, 2023., after previously having been delayed by a month.

Are you excited to see Jason Momoa in the next Fast and the Furious movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!