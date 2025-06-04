HBO Max Just Added the Best Johnny Depp Movie That Nobody Ever Talks About

After delivering a run as one of the most beloved and successful leading men in Hollywood, Johnny Depp has gone one to become one of entertainment’s most controversial figures. Many of waned on him in recent years, due to off-screen situations and a general decline in his performances, but Depp still has an enormous and dedicated fan base. As all of those fans will note, he had a legendary stretch in the ’90s and ’00s that included some of his most iconic roles, but there’s one at the tail end of that run that is quite overlooked and deserves more praise than it often gets.
Videos by ComicBook.com
That film is Public Enemies, the 2009 crime thriller from legendary director Michael Mann that explores gangsters in the 1930s. Depp plays real-life criminal John Dillinger and is the focal point of the movie. Not only does Public Enemies mark one of Depp’s last great performances, but it’s also a vastly underrated part of Mann’s filmography.
If you haven’t seen Public Enemies before, HBO Max just made the film a lot more accessible. The streaming service added Public Enemies to its movie lineup at the start of June, bringing it to a big streaming audience and creating the potential for new fans more than 15 years after its initial release.
In addition to Depp, Public Enemies boasts and all-star cast that includes Christian Bale, Jason Clarke, Stephen Graham, Carey Mulligan, Giovanni Ribisi, and Channing Tatum.
New Movies on HBO Max
Public Enemies was added to HBO Max this month, alongside a horde of other great films like Fight Club, Casino, and Parasite. You can check out the complete list of Max’s June 1st additions below!
[RELATED: The Accountant 2 Lands Surprising Streaming Premiere Date]
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies