HBO Max Just Added the Best Johnny Depp Movie That Nobody Ever Talks About

After delivering a run as one of the most beloved and successful leading men in Hollywood, Johnny Depp has gone one to become one of entertainment’s most controversial figures. Many of waned on him in recent years, due to off-screen situations and a general decline in his performances, but Depp still has an enormous and dedicated fan base. As all of those fans will note, he had a legendary stretch in the ’90s and ’00s that included some of his most iconic roles, but there’s one at the tail end of that run that is quite overlooked and deserves more praise than it often gets.

That film is Public Enemies, the 2009 crime thriller from legendary director Michael Mann that explores gangsters in the 1930s. Depp plays real-life criminal John Dillinger and is the focal point of the movie. Not only does Public Enemies mark one of Depp’s last great performances, but it’s also a vastly underrated part of Mann’s filmography.

If you haven’t seen Public Enemies before, HBO Max just made the film a lot more accessible. The streaming service added Public Enemies to its movie lineup at the start of June, bringing it to a big streaming audience and creating the potential for new fans more than 15 years after its initial release.

In addition to Depp, Public Enemies boasts and all-star cast that includes Christian Bale, Jason Clarke, Stephen Graham, Carey Mulligan, Giovanni Ribisi, and Channing Tatum.

New Movies on HBO Max

Public Enemies was added to HBO Max this month, alongside a horde of other great films like Fight Club, Casino, and Parasite. You can check out the complete list of Max’s June 1st additions below!

