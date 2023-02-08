Jurassic Park Celebrates 30th Anniversary With London History Museum Exhibit

Jurassic Park is celebrating its 30th Anniversary and the Natural History Museum of London is celebrating the occasion with a special pop-up space. Visitors can check out a bunch of different merchandise and the new decor in the Cranbourne Boutique. The iconic gates from the film are recreated in the fun social media video they posted today. A bunch of fan-favorites are present inside the walls and guests can take a selfie with a dinosaur. Universal worked closely with the museum to ensure everything felt consistent. Check out the video for yourself down below!

From today, we've got a brand new surprise in the Museum. 🥁



In celebration of Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary, we've completely transformed our Cranbourne Boutique.



Showcasing the Biggest Dinosaur

Next month, the Museum at South Kensington will be exhibiting Titanosaur: Life as the Biggest Dinosaur. If you loved this Jurassic Park look back, you'll probably enjoy that as well. Check out what they had to say.

"For the first time ever Patagotitan mayorum will be going on display in Europe. At four times heavier than Dippy the Diplodocus and 12 metres longer than Hope our blue whale, this gigantic creature is a truly spectacular sight! Don't miss your chance to come and see this extraordinary dinosaur up close at our fun, interactive exhibition for all the family. Surrounded by beautiful illustrations of Cretaceous plants and animals, you'll follow the life of titanosaur, from a football-sized egg plucked from its nest to a fully grown adult, bearing the marks of an encounter with a ferocious predator that took a bite out of its tail."

"As you weave your way around the gallery, you'll handle specimens, explore interactives and learn how a creature of this colossal size could have survived, and thrived, on Earth. You'll discover how Patagotitan stayed safe, found food and grew to tower head and shoulders above its fellow Cretaceous critters. Get ready to size yourself up against its huge thigh bone, stare into its gigantic sauropod skull and even smell its poo! After discovering what life was like as the biggest dinosaur, get to know the giants we share our planet with today, learn about their lives, the challenges they face and how we can protect them."

