Jurassic World 4 Scores Manifest Star

Jurassic World 4 has reportedly added Luna Blaise from Manifest to the cast of the upcoming blockbuster. Universal ad Amblin are hard at work assembling the next group of humans to tangle with the dinosaurs in Jurassic World 4. Deadline reports that Blaise is set to join a stacked cast of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and more in the upcoming sequel. July 2, 2025 is the big day for Jurassic World 4 in theaters. The new movie will reportedly move on from Chris Pratt's recent trilogy despite the box office success of Jurassic World Dominion. (Bryce Dallas Howard is also free to pursue some other roles as well.)

The last entry in this franchise carried the air of a swan song for Jurassic Park proper. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill all came back for the Jurassic World Dominion spectacle. Don't expect the original players to just be in every single one of these moving forward. While it's hard to anticipate it right now, that might be the case for Pratt as well. He's got so many projects lined-up that it is hard to see a path towards anything more than a cameo appearance at this point. (But, in an increasingly IP-driven media landscape, no goodbye is really forever anymore.) At any rate, Gareth Edwards' big entrance to Jurassic World continues to take shape.

Jurassic World 4 Being Helmed By Gareth Edwards

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Universal)

Jurassic Park fans were legitimately shocked when Universal announced that Edwards would be taking the reins on Jurassic World 4. After some of the fervor died down, The Creator director talked about being the man behind the lens for our next trip to the dinosaur's home turf. Collider's recent FYC event saw Edwards reiterate his long-standing love of the franchise and everything it stands for. He was about to take a break after his big sci-fi movie last year. But, when Universal came calling with a lifelong dream, he couldn't really say no.

"I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards told the fans and media in attendance. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece... so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing that script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

Are you excited for more Jurassic World? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!