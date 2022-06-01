Jurassic World Dominion 4DX Poster Charges Through the Snow

Though Jurassic World Dominion won’t premiere in the United States until next week, the Universal Pictures sequel has officially opened in theaters elsewhere around the globe and with it arrived in multi-sensory 4DX theaters. To mark the occasion of the film’s debut, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the official 4DX poster for the Colin Trevorrow-directed sequel. Featuring Chris Pratt caught on a horse between a herd of dinosaurs, you can check it out for yourself below. In the 4DX format, Jurassic World Dominion will include over 20 different motion and environmental effects, it will be available in the format on over 780 screens around the world and 54 in North America.

“‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is a not-to-be-missed, enthralling adventure that still makes audiences’ hold their breath, almost thirty years after the original. We would like to thank director Colin Trevorrow and everyone at Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment for their collaboration and essential input to make 4DX an electrifying, heart-stopping moviegoing experience,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

“For the first time, two Jurassic generations will unite, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this breathtaking new adventure in 4DX,” added Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “4DX amplifies the already hair-raising action of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and is sure to take audiences through a climatic, stimulating journey.”

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the original trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022. Are you excited to see the conclusion of the trilogy and the return of the iconic characters from the first movie? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.