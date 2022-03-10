Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Jokes Sam Neill Put Him in a Sleeper Hold





Jurassic World: Dominion’s Chris Pratt had a little friendly advice for his co-star Sam Neill this week. The actor posted about how the series veteran tried to put him in a sleeper hold during filming. Pratt is clearing out his photos from shooting and ran across this silly snap of the two leads together. Neil puts his hand on the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s shoulder and executed a flawless photobomb. Well, that expert creeping made Pratt “pee his pants” and delighted his followers on Instagram. In the world of the films, Owen Grady and Alan Grant are about to face their biggest challenge ever in Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie is going to be stuffed with returning faces like Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Check out the funny photo for yourself down below.

“Sam Neill is an icon. That does not however excuse the sleeper hold he put on me after this picture. That was assault Sam,” Pratt wrote. “I know in New Zealand or Australia or wherever the hell you’re from that is a sign of great respect but here it’s just assault. I peed my pants Sam. I want you to think about that. @samneilltheprop #jurassicworlddominion #jurassicworld”

Previously, director Colin Trevorrow shared how big the scope of this movie was with Entertainment Weekly. “Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here,” the director explained. “He’s not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film,” he added of Pratt. “The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There’s a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he’s working to protect them.”

Screen Rant also spoke to Trevorrow about the original trio returning. They get plenty of screen time along with the new members of the franchise.

“I feel like we’ll want people to come see the movie to see the context of it, but they are in the whole movie,” Trevorrow revealed. “They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters. It is a celebration of everything that Michael Crichton created, and what Steven [Spielberg] created, and what the other directors contributed to this over the years. I really felt like it was an opportunity to bring everything together and, hopefully, clarify why we’ve been telling this story for so long. That’s what it was really all about.”

Jurassic World: Dominion roars into theaters on June 10, 2022.

Are you excited for Dominion? Let us know down in the comments!