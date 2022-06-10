Jurassic World Dominion: Jurassic Park Easter Egg Will Be Further Explored in Camp Cretaceous Series

✖

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and it features plenty of nods to the original Jurassic Park. Not only does the movie star Jurassic Park's Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), but the character Lewis Dodgson also plays a significant role. In the original movie, Dodgson was played by Cameron Thor, but the new film sees him being portrayed by Campbell Scott. In Jurassic Park, Dodgson was the man who offered Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) $1.5 million to steal dinosaur embryos. Nedry managed to sneak some out in a Barbasol shaving cream can, but was killed by a Dilophosaurus, and the can was lost. Or was it?!

In Dominion, you can spot the infamous can in Dodgson's office. In the original film, it was said the embryos would only last 36 hours in the can, so it's likely he recovered the item more as a souvenir. During a recent interview with Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, The Hollywood Reporter asked if they charted out the process of the can's retrieval, and he teased it will be further explored in the upcoming final season of Netflix's animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

"If you happen to watch our animated show, Camp Cretaceous, there may be an answer to that in season five, which is coming in July. There may or may not be [an answer]. We'll see," Trevorrow shared with a laugh.

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

"I don't want to get too spoilery with it," showrunner Scott Kreamer explained to ComicBook.com last year. "We know how Kenji has described his father, but we don't really know who his dad is. So, finding out more about that and delving into the relationship. Like everything else, we really put our kids through it each and every season, each and every episode. Seeing how they react and seeing how they come together – or don't come together – to make it through the adventure. That's the whole thing. And we'll have to see where it goes."

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres and the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix on July 21st.