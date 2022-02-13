Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Surprised By Raptor Attack During Super Bowl Interview

It’s Super Bowl Sunday which means there’s a lot to look forward to from the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals as well as the halftime performers and all of the fun ads that come in-between. We’ve already gotten a glimpse at many star-studded Super Bowl commercials as well as some highly-anticipated movie trailers. There have also been some fun interview, including one with Jurassic World: Dominion star, Jeff Goldblum. Only a couple of days after the movie’s trailer was released, Goldblum can be seen hyping up the film while talking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood for NBC Sports when a surprise visitor attacks.

“LOOK OUT! 😳😳😳 @DaleJr, @RutledgeWood and Jeff Goldblum just got up close and personal with a raptor at @UniStudios! Check out @JurassicWorld: Dominion in theaters on June 10. #SuperGoldSunday,” the official account for NBC Sports tweeted. The video shows Goldblum keeping his cool when a raptor arrives. Ian Malcolm has clearly learned some tricks from Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady. You can check out the interview below:

https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1492971228822450181?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a recent interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited to bring in Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the original trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.