Jurassic World Rebirth Confirms a Fan-Favorite Dinosaur’s Return After 20 Years

Jurassic World Rebirth is hitting theaters this summer and bringing with it a horde of terrifying dinosaurs for its main characters to deal with. The island where most of the new film is set is apparently home to the most dangerous dinosaurs to come from the Jurassic Park projects, including chilling genetic mutations and dinosaurs that managed to survive life in the modern world. Between the T-Rex, the raptors, and whatever that mysterious monster from the trailer is, the team heading to the island will have their work cut out for them.

Unfortunately for them, even more threats await on the deserted island. The trailer itself confirmed that another dangerous (and widely beloved) dinosaur from the Jurassic Park movies is making its way back to the big screen in Jurassic World Rebirth. That dino is none other than the Spinosaurus.

If you recall, the Spinosaurus was the main dinosaur in Jurassic Park III, which was first released in theaters back in 2001. Since then, however, the massive carnivore has been absent from the film franchise. A Spinosaurus skeleton was featured in Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion, but the live dinosaur hasn’t been seen in the live-action franchise for nearly 25 years.

That will change with Jurassic World Rebirth, though it doesn’t appear the Spinosaurus will play any kind of major role in the story. A couple of the beasts are featured right at the end of the trailer, swimming around in the water off the coast of the island, working alongside the water-bound Mosasaurus. You’re able to tell the Spinosaur apart from anything else swimming in the water because of the massive find of spikes that rise out of its back and above the water.

This dinosaur will be one of several connections Jurassic World Rebirth is set to make to the original Jurassic Park films. Director Gareth Edwards wants to make the movie scarier than the other recent entries, more in-line with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic. Dr. Henry Loomis, the character played by Jonathan Bailey, also has some kind of deep connection to Alan Grant — the nature of which is being kept a mystery.

The most talked-about connection at this point is a specific scene in Jurassic World Rebirth that was cut from the first Jurassic Park. Original writer David Koepp wanted to adapt a scene from Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park novel that saw characters trying to row on a raft past a sleeping T-Rex without waking it up, but there wasn’t a good way to fit it into that first movie. Now, more than 30 years later, Koepp is back writing the newest Jurassic movie and he’s finally able to bring the tense screen to life.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2nd.