Justice League 2 Fan Poster Imagines Ben Affleck's Return as Batman

✖

There was once a point in time, not all that long ago, where Justice League was intended to be broken into two films. At the time, the two-parter was going to serve as the launchpad for Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe. After Justice League ended up a critical failure, those plans were scrapped. Except now, the studio has committed millions to finish Zack Snyder's take on a team-up flick, a move that has fans hoping for the proper return of the DCEU. As such, fans have started speculating where a Justice League 2 could lead.

One eager DC comics fan artist has unveiled an epic new piece of fan art that'd combine Justice League 2 and Aquaman 2 into the same feature titled Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. Better yet, the fan poster has Ben Affleck returning as Batman, a popular move considering consistent rumors of actor returning to the role all throughout the weekend. For what it's worth, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn as since debunked the chatter.

Earlier this year, Affleck admitted he dropped out of the role because it lost its vanity and was something he no longer had a passion for. In a piece with GQ, the Batman v Superman alum said he first took the role to give his kids something to gush over.

"I don't think I even realized how iconic the character was until I took the job and that was a big story," Affleck said. "It happened at a time when the Internet was expanding into the movie business in a different kind of a way and the fan sites and the relationship with the fans and the studios and the comic book creators was changing and evolving... I really loved Batman v Superman and Chris wrote on it and I really love Zack and I loved putting on the costume, the idea of doing the digital alteration to the voice was really interesting to me, and I had a good time. I love Detroit, a really fun city, a really cool place. My kids came out and visited me and saw me in the Batsuit and they let me borrow the suit for my son's birthday, so that was a lot of fun."

He added, "I had my fill of that. They said, 'Would you want to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?' I found that I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. This should really be made by somebody for whom it's their wildest dream come true and, for me, it had become something different and it was clear to me that it was time to move on. But I do have some really fond memories, particularly of Batman v Superman, and how exciting that was. And how energizing it was and how much fun we had."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max sometime next year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.