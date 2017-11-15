New Justice League 4K Trailer Sparks Major Backlash from Zack Snyder Fans

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Justice League 4K edition - but it's not the version of Justice League that most fans wanted to see upgraded to the ultra-high-definition format. DC fans were collectively horrified to see that Justice League 4K is actually Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film - the same "Josstice League" that has only grown in infamy as allegations of mistreatment and/or abuse by Whedon and other WB executives has come to light. After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, many fans thought WB would put the Snyder Cut of Justice League front and center as the "official" version of the film. They were very wrong.

Check out the Justice League 4K trailer above, and check out some of the backlash from Snyder fans below. As of writing this, the trailer for Justice League 4K has been slammed hard with 22K downvotes on YouTube, versus 1.4K upvotes: