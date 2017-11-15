New Justice League 4K Trailer Sparks Major Backlash from Zack Snyder Fans
Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Justice League 4K edition - but it's not the version of Justice League that most fans wanted to see upgraded to the ultra-high-definition format. DC fans were collectively horrified to see that Justice League 4K is actually Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film - the same "Josstice League" that has only grown in infamy as allegations of mistreatment and/or abuse by Whedon and other WB executives has come to light. After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, many fans thought WB would put the Snyder Cut of Justice League front and center as the "official" version of the film. They were very wrong.
Check out the Justice League 4K trailer above, and check out some of the backlash from Snyder fans below. As of writing this, the trailer for Justice League 4K has been slammed hard with 22K downvotes on YouTube, versus 1.4K upvotes:
You Done Messed Up
Done messed up A A-Ron pic.twitter.com/LYCWcnhFXx— Amateur Watcher (@OhioDavee) April 29, 2021
That Key & Peele substitute teacher sketch is coming in real handy, right about now.
Superman's Kryptonite
WB posted a 4K Trailer of Justice League on YouTube...
As in the one that came out years ago.
Talk about being tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/kwmHiaVRG7— Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) April 28, 2021
Superman does not approve of this. Given what Whedon and co. did to his face, that's not surprising.
For Darkseid
I agree. They crossed the line. https://t.co/HxNR4ybufx— Ray PΩrter (@Ray__Porter) April 29, 2021
Darkseid actor Ray Porter has more reason than most to be upset that WB is once again pushing a version of Justice League that cut his performance entirely.
That's Crossing the Line
Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead hasn't even been released yet, and it's already killing it in the meme game. If you don't get the reference, you should definitely watch the Army of the Dead trailer.
Way To Screw It Up Again
Big congratulations to @WarnerMedia & @WBHomeEnt for the 1.4k likes on their Justice League Theatrical Cut 4K announcement! That's only 15 times less than the 21k *dislikes*! I'm sure the misogyny and erasure of people of colour will be even MORE noticeable in 4K.— Behm (@behmmacrae) April 29, 2021

Good for you! pic.twitter.com/bCm3VTuH9D
Good for you! pic.twitter.com/bCm3VTuH9D
Fans who hated Justice League now have all the reasons in the world to hate it again. And they are.
Warner Bros: Civil War
Yesterday Warner Bros US release a 4K trailer for Josstice League.
Today Warner Bros UK release a 10 minute preview for Zack Snyder's Justice League.
This company really is at war with itself lol #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/bsOUgtLsK0— james (@_jamespitcher) April 29, 2021
Warner Bros. UK released a 10-minute preview of Zack Snyder's Justice League in the same window of time that they released the Josstice League 4K trailer. It really seems like this studio can't make up its frickin' mind!
G.O.A.T. Worst
WB is literally, and I mean LITERALLY the most unaware, tone deaf, head in the sand, ass in the air, ludicrously idiotic, hilariously out of touch movie studio on the planet Earth. @wbpictures
Justice League | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment https://t.co/XzuNoKPhOZ— Uche Nwaneri(The Observant Lineman)♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) April 28, 2021
If you can't tell from this friendly tweet, Warner Bros. is earning top marks for being the worst movie studio. Congrats.
DC Fandome Deadline
if there's no official confirmation about Zack Snyder's Justice League sequels or spin offs by the end of DC Fandome this year thats when i'm calling it quits and personally giving up— Luke (@qLxke_) April 28, 2021
A lot of fans are getting tired of the fight to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse - and seeing Josstice League getting a new promotional push isn't helping. This fan has drawn a red line in the sand: new Snyderverse announcements by the time of DC's next Fandome event in October, or it's time to give up.