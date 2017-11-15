New Justice League 4K Trailer Sparks Major Backlash from Zack Snyder Fans

By Kofi Outlaw

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Justice League 4K edition - but it's not the version of Justice League that most fans wanted to see upgraded to the ultra-high-definition format. DC fans were collectively horrified to see that Justice League 4K is actually Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film - the same "Josstice League" that has only grown in infamy as allegations of mistreatment and/or abuse by Whedon and other WB executives has come to light. After the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, many fans thought WB would put the Snyder Cut of Justice League front and center as the "official" version of the film. They were very wrong.

Check out the Justice League 4K trailer above, and check out some of the backlash from Snyder fans below. As of writing this, the trailer for Justice League 4K has been slammed hard with 22K downvotes on YouTube, versus 1.4K upvotes:

You Done Messed Up

That Key & Peele substitute teacher sketch is coming in real handy, right about now. 

prevnext

Superman's Kryptonite

Superman does not approve of this. Given what Whedon and co. did to his face, that's not surprising. 

prevnext

For Darkseid

Darkseid actor Ray Porter has more reason than most to be upset that WB is once again pushing a version of Justice League that cut his performance entirely. 

prevnext

That's Crossing the Line

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead hasn't even been released yet, and it's already killing it in the meme game. If you don't get the reference, you should definitely watch the Army of the Dead trailer

prevnext

Way To Screw It Up Again

Fans who hated Justice League now have all the reasons in the world to hate it again. And they are. 

prevnext

Warner Bros: Civil War

Warner Bros. UK released a 10-minute preview of Zack Snyder's Justice League in the same window of time that they released the Josstice League 4K trailer. It really seems like this studio can't make up its frickin' mind! 

prevnext

G.O.A.T. Worst

If you can't tell from this friendly tweet, Warner Bros. is earning top marks for being the worst movie studio. Congrats. 

prevnext
1comments

DC Fandome Deadline

A lot of fans are getting tired of the fight to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse - and seeing Josstice League getting a new promotional push isn't helping. This fan has drawn a red line in the sand: new Snyderverse announcements by the time of DC's next Fandome event in October, or it's time to give up. 

prev
Comments ( 1 )

of