K-Pop Demon Hunters Returns With Brand New Animated Short

It’s impossible to debate that K-Pop Demon Hunters was one of the biggest new animated movies of 2025. While the film bypassed theatres initially with a Netflix release, the story of Rumi, Zoey, and Mira was simply too big to stay on the small screen as it eventually gained a theatrical release. With theatre showings selling out for the film’s sing-along, it makes sense that Netflix would go all-in with this Sony Pictures Animation feature. While fans will be waiting for some time to see the second film in the budding franchise, a new animated segment has arrived to thank fans for the movie’s popularity this year.

K-Pop Demon Hunters’ second film is set to release in 2029, but we’re sure to see the demon-fighting trio appear in countless ways before that year. Thanks to the annual Spotify Wrapped video that recently dropped online, Mira, Zoey, and Rumi made a comeback with Sony Animation, bringing back the characters for a brief video thanking the fans. While the animated Netflix film has gained serious traction, its soundtrack might just be more popular than the story itself. Songs like “Golden,” “Takedown,” “Your Idol,” and “What It Sounds Like” have garnered millions of streams on Spotify, and are sure to garner millions more. You can see the special message from HUNTR/X below.

K-Pop is King

As mentioned earlier, K-Pop Demon Hunters’ sequel is still years away, but Netflix has major plans for the animated trio. Earlier this year, following the film’s unbelievable success, the streaming service reportedly referred to the movie as their version of Disney’s Frozen, looking to expand on the story in multiple ways. While not confirmed, rumblings for HUNTR/X’s future include a television series, live-action adaptation, and far more.

Earlier this year, the film’s director Chris Appelhans talked about potential sequels to the film and what the creators are hoping to explore as the franchise pushes forward, “We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people. What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like? There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show.”

Applehans also went into detail regarding areas that weren’t explored in the movie that first introduced us to this colourful new world, “I think that was one of the hardest things we kept getting asked: ‘Please show us this.’ ‘I think the audience is going to want to know this or that. We just made decisions to be like, ‘Nope, that is not essential to this story for this movie, and maybe that can be shown some other time.”

