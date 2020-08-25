Keanu Reeves Reminds Us All He Would Have Made the Perfect Wolverine

✖

Keanu Reeves really wants to be Wolverine — or, at the very least, wanted to play the character for the majority of his career. On the press tour for Bill & Ted Face the Music, Reeves was asked about the hero again and as one does, Reeves reminded all of the fandom he's always wanted to play the character having brought it up time and time again. The latest revelation came in a sitdown on SiriusXM, where the John Wick star admits it's probably too late for him to step into the role now.

"For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine," Reeves said. "It is too late. It was filled really well. I'm all good with it now."

As you know very well by now, Hugh Jackman was cast as the character in X-Men (2000) and quickly became a fan-favorite in the role. At the time, Reeves was filming features like The Matrix trilogy, The Replacements, and Hardball.

The actor has been rumored to be attached to various MCU poroperties throughout the past few years. At one point, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even confirmed with us he's contacted the star for nearly every movie the production house puts out.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told us last summer. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

This is far from the first time Reeves as hinted at his desire to play the iconic X-Man. Last May around the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Reeves told BuzzFeed if he had to choose one character to play, it'd be Wolverine. "I don't know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine, so Wolverine," Reeves said at the time while playing with a handful of puppies during a press junket.

Reeves can next be seen in The Matrix 4, currently due for release on April 1, 2022.

