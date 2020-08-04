Keds Releases New Wonder Woman 1984 Shoe Collection

✖

Keds has launched their new Keds x Wonder Woman 84 capsule collection, offering fans two new show styles honoring the upcoming DC film's two female leads: Wonder Woman herself played by Gal Gadot and Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig. The two styles are designed to let fans "channel your inner warrior" in anticipation of Wonder Woman 1984 hitting theaters this fall.

The two new styles feature Keds' Triple Up platform in what the company describes as cushiony footbeds with leg-lengthening appeal and confidence-building height. The Wonder Woman style, Keds X Wonder Woman Triple Up Metallic, is a gold metallic upper inspired by Wonder Woman's suit of golden armor from Wonder Woman 1984 and features the Wonder Woman 1984 logo and detailing on the footbed. It retails for $79.95.

(Photo: KEDS)

The Cheetah-inspired style, Keds X Wonder Woman Triple Up Leather, features a white leather upper with a stylish leopard print bottom on the platform portion of the sneaker. It also features the Wonder Woman 1984 logo and detailing on the footbed and retails for $89.95. Both styles are available now. You can check them out for yourself here.

(Photo: KEDS)

"At Keds we love partnerships that continue our dialogue about empowering women to own their own stories and be proud of their past, present, and future. A collaboration with Wonder Women 84 feels like the perfect partnership to evolve and grow that legacy. An icon of female strength celebrating her roots through a modern lens is definitely something we want to celebrate and support!" Holly Curtis, VP of Product at Keds said in a press release.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returns to direct Wonder Woman 1984. The film jumps forward in time from the original, finding Diana Prince living in the year 1984. The film pits her against a pair of new threats in the form of the Cheetah and manipulative Maxwell Lord. The film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," director Patty Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So, it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So, I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So, it all came quite naturally.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to open in theaters October 12th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.