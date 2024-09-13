Kelsey Grammer Confirms "Conversations" About Beast Return After The Marvels

Of all of the portrayals from Fox's X-Men universe of movies, few have become quite as beloved as Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy / Beast. The actor first made his debut as the character in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, and surprised fans everywhere last year when he showed up in the post-credits scene of The Marvels, which showed Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) accidentally ending up in a new universe with Beast and an alternate version of her mom, Maria Rambeau / Binary (Lashana Lynch). While speaking to ComicBook about the upcoming second season of Frasier, Grammer hinted that there have been "some conversations" about him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the positive response to his cameo in The Marvels.

"There's nothing I can talk about," Grammer explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

Will the MCU Return to The Marvels' Post-Credits Scene?

While nothing has been confirmed amid the upcoming multiversal movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, fans have been eager to see if and how the MCU deals with the events of The Marvels' post-credits scene. Earlier this year, Lynch confirmed that she also does not know exactly what her character's future holds.

"I mean, even that sentence, I'm like, 'Am I?'" Lynch replied when asked about Binary being a member of the X-Men. "That's not a sentence that's been put to me at all; we've not had a conversation about that. I dipped in for, I think a day. I think I had one day on that film which is wild for it to be so impactful. I was there for a day because I was on Matilda at the time, so that's wild. I don't know. I don't know. I used to find it a little bit of a hindrance to not know as I like to know what's coming and plan, but I love now that I don't know. I love that I didn't know that was happening. That's something that came across time as a slow plan. Well, for me, anyway. They probably had it planned the whole time. I genuinely don't know what's next, but I think with where the franchise is going, it's naturally going to be exciting. And I'm excited to see where it goes next."

