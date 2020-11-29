Kevin Smith Gushes Over Jason Mewes in Jay and Silent Bob Throwback

✖

There's nothing that warms our hearts more than a long-lasting friendship and there's no friendship in Hollywood quite like the one between Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. The two stars known for playing Jay and Silent Bob have been hometown friends since before Clerks came out in 1994. In fact, Smith wrote the part of Jay specifically for Mewes. Smith often has kind things to say about his pal, and the director's latest Twitter post is no exception. Smith took to the social media site to share a Jay and Silent Bob throwback and gush over their years of friendship.

"Me and the Boy, circa 1997. I’ve spent well over half of my life standing next to @JayMewes

- an alliance of hetero-lifemates that’s lasted longer than most marriages and survived 9 motion pictures (including @YogaHosers and Zack & Miri). Decades-old friendship forged in Jersey," Smith wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

Smith recently celebrated Mewes' ten years of sobriety on Instagram, saying, "It’s been an excellent decade in which we both grew closer because Jay made the choice to keep it clean. It’s hard governing your habits but Jay does it daily now - and because he does, he makes our lives fun and profitable!" ComicBook.com caught up with Smith at Mooby's in New Jersey back in September and asked how the about the 10th anniversary of the Jay & Silent Bob Get Old podcast, and how it has changed now that Mewes has stayed sober.

"I mean, every episode that we do, he still does like, 'How many days you've been clean and sober?' And then he announces the number, and everyone claps. But it began as the thing to keep him on the straight and narrow. And it really worked. And then it wound up becoming the thing that made him a living more than anything else. Jay bought his house off of Jay and Silent Bob Get Old," Smith shared.

"But the kid, once Logan was born, that's what keeps him straight. He'll never f*ck up because of that kid. The kid thinks he hung the moon, like absolutely loves him. You've never seen a tighter relationship between parent and child... She's adorable. So he has stayed clean, I think, for her, more than anything else. But the podcast helped in the beginning for sure... It also helped in terms of like, this sounds so weird because he's f*cking 45, which means we've been doing this for 10 years, so he was 35 when we started, but it taught him how to be an adult for lack of a better description. It taught him responsibility, accountability."

"He was only ever really accountable to us and nobody held him accountable to anything, because it was like he was our friend. But once we started the podcast, suddenly strangers could be like, 'You clean? You still sober?' And suddenly there was a responsibility to live up to. And it taught him to be a bit of a grownup right before he had to really be a grownup, like which when the kid came along. So the timing of it couldn't have been better. But yeah, at a certain point, I was like, the podcast is kind of outward evidence of his sobriety. But all you have to do is look at that kid to see is the center, the battery of his sobriety."

