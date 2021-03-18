Kevin Smith Reacts To Justice League Trailer: "We Live in a Society Where Ben Came Back"

✖

Writer, director, and podcast host Kevin Smith is excited about Sunday's new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Like many other fans, Smith latched onto the trailer turning the "we live in a society" meme into part of cinematic canon by having the Joker speak the line. He also noted the presence of several New Gods characters. On Twitter, Smith wrote, "I saw the new trailer this morning, at which point I realized that we live in a society where Ben came back for @snydercut reshoots! Can’t wait to blaze for 4 hours while watching this epic on @hbomax ! We’re gonna get to see Darkseid, Granny Goodness, AND the Bat-Tank!"

Kevin Smith has long supported the release of the Snyder Cut movement. In 2020, after HBO Max announced Zack Snyder's Justice League, Smith told ComicBook.com he was "So happy that Zack gets to complete his vision!. Many thanks to the folks at HBO Max for making this happen, but the passion of fandom is the unsung hero here! Congrats to all the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut folks for never losing faith!"

As Smith alludes to in his tweet, members of the Justice League cast returned to film new footage for Snyder's cut of the film. Snyder spoke recently about the challenges of filming that new footage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There’s protocols now in place, so when you shoot there’s a way to do it," Snyder told Minutemen. "We just shot the Army of the Dead prequel, which was shot in Prague, and they had to shoot the entire movie during COVID, and did an amazing job. But that said, when we shot, we had just done some additional photography for Army of the Dead. So we were all in the zone with how to do it. On those reshoots we had worked out the testing, and social distancing, they had different zones — red, yellow, green — the red zone is where the actors have to have no PPE and everyone has to be really careful in the middle, and as you go back there’s more layers of protection. But yeah, it’s hard. Frankly, it’s difficult. And it’s hard to operate because you have [PPE on]. But it worked out pretty good. The additional photography I shot, Fabian [Wagner] did an amazing job on the movie - I can’t wait for you guys to see it, it’s beautiful and really stunning - he’s a genius, but he wasn’t able to come over for the additional photography. But it worked out fine."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.