Kevin Smith Reveals Bruce Willis' Calls Were a Mistake

Back in 2019, Kevin Smith shared a delightful story about reconnecting with Bruce Willis. The two men famously did not get along on the set of the 2010 action-comedy, Cop Out, but Willis reached out to Smith out of the blue and the director was excited to share the story. "Time heals all f***ing wounds," Smith shared back in 2019. Smith went on to tell the story of getting a few missed called before a text revealed it had been Willis, who wanted to send Smith some pictures. "Reach out to an old friend or to someone you never thought would be a friend again," Smith advised. "You never know what bridges you can mend." Well, in a recent episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith revealed the sad truth that Willis never meant to call him.

"A month later or two months later, [Willis] was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna send you pictures. I found pictures of you and Rose," Smith explained. However, Smith didn’t know who "Rose" was but assumed Willis was thinking that was the name of his daughter, Harley. "I couldn’t imagine who Rose was that I took pictures with," Smith added before revealing that Willis sent the photos in question to his office in New Jersey.

Smith continued to get calls from a number he didn't know, which ended up being Willis again, who eventually texted him. "I was like, 'Holy crap,'" Smith recalled when he realized it was Willis texting him once again. "I called him and he was like, 'Hey, did you get those pictures?' and I was like, 'They’re at the office in Jersey, I’m out here in California, but they’re gonna send them out here. Thank you for sending them.' And he goes, 'Well, this is a little embarrassing, but those pictures are for another Kevin.' So he had picked a Kevin in his phone and he picked the wrong one. So the calls that we had, he thought he was talking to a different Kevin altogether. So I thought, 'Right on, we’re putting this behind us,' but in reality, he was never gonna call Kevin Smith again."

We can't decide if this is hilarious or tragic!

You can watch the full episode of Fatman Beyond below:

Cop Out wasn't the most well-received movie, earning a 19% critics score and 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, last year, Smith was excited to see the movie pop up on Netflix's top ten list. You can still watch the movie on the streaming service today.