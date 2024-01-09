Kiki's Delivery Service Has Dropped Off Some Very Special Bags

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kiki's Delivery Service first arrived in 1989, helping to put Studio Ghibli and the legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki on the map with a story about a young entrepreneur that just happens to be a witch with a talking black cat named Jiji. Fast forward to 2024, and BoxLunch is celebrating this classic with some spectacular new crossbody bags from Our Universe.

These exclusive designs include a replica of the bag that Kiki wears in the film, complete with a plush Jiji! There's also a figural design inspired by the Gütiokipänjä bakery. You can grab the replica bag here at BoxLunch for $69.90. The bakery design is also available at BoxLunch for $74.90. While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of BoxLunch's outstanding new Studio Ghibli merch. We're really loving this Kiki's Delivery Service Jiji floral corduroy jacket and this My Neighbor Totoro windbreaker.

A synopsis for Kiki's Delivery Service reads: "From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes the beloved coming-of-age story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt. It is tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don't miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world, featuring the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds."

What Is The Boy and The Heron?

Of course, Hayao Miyazaki is celebrating what might be a career high point with The Boy and The Heron. Releasing across theaters last year, Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) for The Boy and The Heron along with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Shohei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi and more. Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."