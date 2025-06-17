A Knight’s Tale Finally Back on Streaming (And This Time It’s Free)

One of the most under-appreciated movies of the 2000s, A Knight’s Tale has continued to build a dedicated audience as the years have gone on. Known as a film ahead of its time and containing one of the better performances in Heath Ledger’s tragically short career, A Knight’s Tale has established itself as one of the most easily rewatchable movies of a decade that’s full of them. The trouble is, the film hasn’t been as easy for streaming users to find in recent years, unless you were willing to pay for it.
That changed this month, as A Knight’s Tale was finally brought back to a major streaming service. The even better news is that the service in question is Tubi, which is completely free to use, making A Knight’s Tale more easily accessible than ever before.
A Knight’s Tale was added to Tubi’s free, ad-supported lineup at the start of June, bringing it to a massive audience and potentially a whole new generation.
The timing couldn’t be better, with A Knight’s Tale experiencing the best year it has had since it was released in 2001. In addition to the free streaming premiere, director Brian Helgeland’s hit movie finally got the 4K restoration that fans have spent years begging for. Sony recently released a fully restored version of A Knight’s Tale as a 4K steelbook and it was a substantial improvement on the film’s problematic Blu-ray. You can grab your own copy of the new Knight’s Tale release here.
Coming to Tubi in July
A Knight’s Tale was one of Tubi’s biggest additions in the month of June, but the free service has already started looking ahead to July, where it has even more arrivals in store. Tubi recently announced its plans for July, which include the addition of popular titles like Final Destination, Jurassic World, Arrival, Robocop, and more.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July movies below!
