Knives Out Celebrates Canada Day With Hilarious "Knives Oot" Poster

Today -- Wednesday, July 1st -- is Canada Day, a holiday that celebrates the effective date of the Constitution Act 1867 which united the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion called Canada. Informally referred to as Canada's birthday, it's celebrated with fireworks, parades, barbecues and more and this year, Lionsgate is celebrating the holiday in a truly unique way: a hilarious fake Knives Out spinoff called "Knives Oot" complete with unofficial poster.

On Twitter, the studio shared the hilarious poster for "Knives Oot: A Whodunnit Spin-Oof" complete with an all-star cast of Canadian actors including Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Oh, Aubrey Graham (you may know him as Drake), Seth Rogen, Abel Tesfaye (also known as The Weeknd), Ellen page, Dan Levy, Dwayne Johnson, and Tatiana Maslany. You have to see it for yourself. Check it out below.

Buddies, in honour of our northern neighbours, I decided to create the (unofficial) @KnivesOut spin-oof poster for #CanadaDay. I may have missed a few, but tag your favorite Canadians below, eh? pic.twitter.com/6iSK2jVGdm — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) July 1, 2020

The studio followed up with a tweet that confirmed that "Knives Oot" isn't real but did have a film suggestion for those looking for something to watch for Canada Day: 2001's Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner.

"But as #KnivesOot sadly isn't real, we recommend watching Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner. Winner of the 2001 @Festival_Cannes Caméra d'Or, it is the first feature film ever to be written, directed and acted entirely in Inuktitut. (Dir. Zacharias Kunuk)," the tweet read.

While we're disappointed that "Knives Oot" isn't real, fans will be getting a real sequel to the popular Rian Johnson film. A sequel is already in the works, though Johnson doesn't really think of it as a sequel.

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels," the filmmaker said previously. "I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

And as for the sequel's cast? Daniel Craig is expected to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, but beyond that it'll be a totally new cast.

"It’s going to be Daniel playing Benoit Blanc, the detective. Other than that, all bets are off. It’s a totally new cast," Johnson said.

What do you think about "Knives Oot"? Let us know in the comments below!

