Lady Gaga Reveals What It Would Take to Star in a Superhero Movie

Lady Gaga revealed if she would ever be in a superhero movie. It’s become a little more normal to see a pop star enter the film world. Variety asked her about the question of entering a DC Comics or Marvel project. With Harry Styles popping up in the MCU, you could be on the lookout for studios contemplating moves like it. Gaga has House of Gucci out right now and she’s no newcomer to the silver screen. (A Star Is Born remains a favorite among many commenters online.) But, she had a very stringent requirement that the script and story be exceptional. The singer isn’t looking to simply cash in on a project, instead, the performer believes these movies should have something to say.

“I might. It’s really hard for me to say that I wouldn’t do something. I think mostly I’m not interested in doing things that don’t ultimately have something meaningful to say.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy-winner talked about acknowledging boundaries during her performances. The stories are a bit harrowing.

“I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit. And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I’ve put my body through, my mind. It’s like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you,” she admitted. “I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far. And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own.”

“I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming,” the pop star continued, “I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me.” That’s because I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren’t related to the movie — I wasn’t pretending that Maurizio [her husband played by Adam Driver] was waiting for me downstairs — I was still living my life. I just lived it as her.”

MGM describes House of Gucci:

“House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.”

