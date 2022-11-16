Legion of Super-Heroes Movie Trailer Released

DC Comics just gave fans a look at the new Legion of Super-Heroes movie. The DC Animated Universe continues to deliver varied stories with this release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Legion of Super-Heroes sees Kara Zor-El adjusting to life on Earth after the tragic loss of Kyrpton. Superman is her cousin and encourages her to go visit the Legion Academy in the far-flung future for some stability. Brainiac 5 and his cast of colorful friends present her with allies in enemies in the 31st Century. The Dark Circle is running amok and its up to Supergirl to help the heroes get to the bottom of it. Deep inside the Academy is a secret weapon that could spell catastrophe for the larger world. It's all very classic Legion stuff, and newcomers will be thrilled with the art style and delightful characters.

The voice cast for this project is stuffed to the brim with Robbie Daymond as TimberWolf & Brianiac 4, Gideon Adlan as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry as Bouncing Boy, , Yuri Lowenthal as Mon El, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Eric Lopez as Cosmic Boy & Chemical King, Victoria Grace as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot as Triplicate Girl, Darin De Paul as Brainiac & Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin as Arms Fall off Boy & Brainiac 2 and Zeno Robinson as Invisible Kid & Brainiac 3.

Here’s the exclusive first look from Legion of Super-Heroes! pic.twitter.com/RFw8HuOVjL — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) November 16, 2022

Jeff Wamester is directing the movie with a script from Josie Campbell of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous fame. On the production side of things are Sam Register, Kimberly S. Moreau, and Jim Kreig.

A Different Approach to The Legion

On his Substack, Brian Michael Bendis teased some other projects with the Legion earlier this year. Things might take a bit of a more mature tinge. But, there's room for all kinds of stories out there.

"I used the phrase 'adult animation' to describe this show. Some of you definitely have different interpretations of what adult animation means :)," Bendis said. "Some incorrectly labeled this as potential hard-core pornography. NO. This is a Warner Bros. animation production. Adult means adult THEMES. Obviously, there are hundreds of examples of mature themed animated projects from all over the world."

He added: "In the superhero spaces, there are different levels of sophistication meant for different audiences. There are even previous animated Legion shows that skewed young and some people hearing this announcement immediately referenced that. I was just letting you know that this is potentially something else."

