LEGO Unveils The Complete Despicable Me 4 Lineup

Can't get enough Gru and Minions? Well you're in luck. Despicable Me 4 is right around the corner on July 3rd, and a collection of LEGO sets inspired by the film will launch on May 1st. The lineup kicked off with the reveal of LEGO Despicable Me 4 Minions and Gru's Family Mansion (75583) and Brick-Built Gru and Minions (75582) sets earlier this month. Now, LEGO has added The Minions Music Party Bus (75581) and Minions and Banana Car (75580) sets. You'll be able to order these sets starting on April 30th / May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET via the following links:

Minions and Gru's Family Mansion ($99.99) – See at LEGO: Gru's Family Mansion includes 868 pieces and details like the red couch, fireplace, rocket-style bedroom, and a tree house.

($99.99) – See at LEGO: Gru's Family Mansion includes 868 pieces and details like the red couch, fireplace, rocket-style bedroom, and a tree house. Brick-Built Gru and Minions ($54.99) – See at LEGO: The Gru with dancing Minions set includes 839 pieces and will come complete with a ukulele-playing Mel and Kevin with his fart gun.

($54.99) – See at LEGO: The Gru with dancing Minions set includes 839 pieces and will come complete with a ukulele-playing Mel and Kevin with his fart gun. Minions' Music Party Bus ($39.99) – See at LEGO: The Party Bus set includes 379 pieces, Phil, Mel, Dave and Gus minifigures, a DJ station, dance floor and hot tub for parties.



($39.99) – See at LEGO: The Party Bus set includes 379 pieces, Phil, Mel, Dave and Gus minifigures, a DJ station, dance floor and hot tub for parties. Minions and Banana Car ($24.99) – See at LEGO: The Banana Car set includes 136 pieces, a banana vehicle with a removable engine, Minions Mel, Pit Crew Ron, secret agent AVL Tim and Mega Minion Dave, plus lots of accessories.



"Using the LEGO brand's creativity and endless possibilities, this partnership between Illumination, Universal Products & Experiences and the LEGO Group celebrates fun storytelling. Fans told us they were really missing LEGO Minions and we are happy to bring this world of mischievous fun back to them, through exciting new play experiences. We hope the new sets will delight any fan – small or big!" saysSolvita Akmene, Designer at the LEGO Group.

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

Here's how Universal describes the sequel: "Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run."

"The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom."

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3rd 2024.