Logan Paul Goes on Rant While Trying to Criticize Jordan Peele's NOPE

Days before he steps back in the ring at WWE SummerSlam, internet sensation Logan Paul got some eyeballs on him following his thoughts on Jordan Peele's NOPE. Paul took to Twitter to give his review, and he did not hold back on any of the criticisms. "'NOPE' is one of the worst movies I've seen in a long time," Paul wrote. "I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her a-- off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don't justify the pace (a thread)." Paul would continue his critiques in 12 subsequent tweets.

The rest of the tweets contain spoilers for Jordan Peele's NOPE.

“NOPE” is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.



I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread) — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 24, 2022

Paul cited numerous things in the movie that he felt did not make sense, such as the lack of questioning revolving around Keith David's Otis Haywood Sr., who met his end in the film's first scene when a quarter mysterious fell from the sky and through his skull.

1.) No one was curious how a quarter shot through a man’s face and killed him? Or why a key was lodged in the backside of the horse he was riding? — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 24, 2022

Paul's criticisms continued with some of the characters, noting that he saw them as being mysterious for the sake of being mysterious.

"The deep-voiced cinematographer was cryptic for no reason other than to be cryptic. You're telling me this guy was willing to die because he wanted better lighting to capture the ET? For real?" Paul wrote. "Same note: man on the motorcycle. Why was his voice deep and robotic, framed to be an antagonist who'd have a grand reveal. Mystery solely for the sake of mystery is confusing and leaves too many open ends for a viewer trying to invest themselves in a story line."

The dissatisfaction culminated with the use of Daniel Kaluuya, and Academy Award winning actor, who Paul believed was underutilized.

"Way to strip all the life from a phenomenal actor, Daniel Kaluuya, by casting him as possibly the most mundane, vanilla character I've ever seen," Paul wrote. "Not a question I'm just pissed."

Paul finished his Twitter thread by proclaiming his admiration for Peele as a filmmaker, but stressed that NOPE didn't land for him.

"I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this: I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me."

NOPE is currently playing in theaters, while Paul is set to face The Miz this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.