Logan Paul Walked Out of Oppenheimer Because of One Hilarious Reason

Logan Paul has been making a lot of waves in the worlds of boxing, WWE, and beyond with his public statements, and now Paul has gotten under the skin of fans of Christopher Nolan's newest film effort for revealing that he walked out of Oppenheimer because of one hilarious reason. Oppenheimer is one of the surprise hits of the Summer as it has been breaking all kinds of records at the box office despite being a rated R release, and it's continuing to do well weeks after its initial launch in theaters. But not everyone who's seen it has been a fan of what they saw.

In the latest episode of the Impaulsive Podcast featuring Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou (which already has a sequel in the works), Logan Paul compares the experience he had watching Talk to Me in theaters to another he recently had. Noting that the opening 20 minutes of Talk to Me eventually clicked with him when watching the rest of the movie, Paul admitted that it wasn't the same for Oppenheimer as he walked out of the movie before it was over because it was all "exposition" and "nothing happened" besides talking scenes.

Why Logan Paul Walked Out of Oppenheimer

"I walked out of Oppenheimer," Logan Paul revealed during the Impaulsive Podcast and explained to the Philippou brothers (who were surprised to hear this) that it was similar to an experience he had with a previous Nolan film, Interstellar, before the situation changed. "I was also, separately, 18 minutes into Interstellar and I was considering walking out because it was so slow, and now Interstellar's my top 3 favorite movies." But this isn't the experience he had with Oppenheimer's level of dialogue.

"I didn't know what they were trying to- what are you doing? Everyone's just talking. An hour and a half, 90 mins of just talking, talking, talking. It's all exposition. Nothing happened." But while he seemed to have more patience for the likes of Talk to Me and Interstellar, it's clear that Oppenheimer did not hook Paul in the same way as the others. Given it's takeover at the box office, Oppenheimer definitely had its hooks in others.

