Luca First Trailer Released by Disney and Pixar

The trailer for Luca is finally here! Disney and Pixar's latest collaboration takes audiences to the Italian Riviera, for an adventure unlike any we've seen from the studios in previous years. It's also the first Pixar film to hit theaters since Onward, as Soul was released directly to Disney+. On Wednesday, Disney and Pixar announced that the first trailer for Luca would arrive online early Thursday morning. Of course, just one day later, the trailer has officially arrived.

The trailer for Luca brings all of the beautiful animation that fans have come to expect from anything made by Pixar. You can watch the trailer in its entirety in the video at the top of the page.

Luca tells the story of a young boy and his friend who appear completely human and normal when they're out of the water, but they are really mysterious sea creatures. Their lives begin to change when they befriend a young girl on the surface. According to director Enrico Casarosa, Luca will blend elements of his life growing up in Genoa with The Little Mermaid and the works of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

“I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches,” Casarosa told Empire earlier this year. “I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up.”

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” Casarosa said in a statement when the film was first announced. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Disney and Pixar's Luca is currently set to hit theaters on June 18th.