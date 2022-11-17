Mad Max: Furiosa Star Did Stunt Driving but Still Doesn't Have a License

A key component of the Mad Max franchise, in addition to exploring apocalyptic wastelands, is the embrace of high-octane automobile adventures, which the upcoming Mad Max: Furiosa aims to fully honor. Despite the importance of driving, star Anya Taylor-Joy recently recalled that, while the film allowed her the opportunity to deliver death-defying skills, she still doesn't have a driver's license that would allow her to legally drive anywhere. The performer detailed how she's able to pull off precise and intense maneuvers with vehicles, but more mundane tasks like parallel parking are still beyond her grasp. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

"I don't actually have a license, so I can't drive. I can't on a highway, I can't parallel park, but if you need me to do a juicy 180 in a truck, I can do that and not hit the camera people, which is great," Taylor-Joy detailed to IndieWire. "Eventually, I will be in a place long enough to get a driver's license and then I'll be really happy, because then I can play. But in terms of first cars, I think I'm quite spoiled in the fact that they were built by the Mad Max art department."

While a traditional driver's license would seemingly be more practical, the actor noted that it might be more likely that she pursues earning her stunt-driving license first.

"That's the other thing, if a driving instructor gets in a car with me, all I know how to do is crazy stunt driving," Taylor-Joy joked. "I'm planning on getting my stunt driver's certificate ... so then I'll be able to do all of my driving in all films, which would be great. But I fear for the poor man or woman that is taking the test with me, because gentle, I am not."

The new film is described, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

