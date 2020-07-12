Marvel Asks Avengers Fans Who They Would Like As Villain After Thanos

Marvel asked some fans who they would like as a main threat for the Avengers after Thanos. Fans have been hankering for any information about what’s coming next in the MCU during the coronavirus pandemic. No villains have been announced yet, most of the films just have titles and no trailers of any sort. Still, fans are putting together their wishlist for the next big villain in the Marvel movies. Could it be Kang the Conqueror, or maybe Doctor Doom? Only time will tell, but the people are trying to signal how much they want their favorites in there. But, there are a ton of fans who are missing Thanos, but the Mad Titan is done for now in the Marvel Studios movies.

"He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” co-director Anthony Russo told the Telegraph. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things.

Thanos is dead! So what's the next worst threat for the Avengers? pic.twitter.com/nZING45Xq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 11, 2020

"Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture."

Broil himself told EW that this was really special and he couldn’t see a way that the role could continue on, but never say never.

“When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolve, God I wish I could tell you,” he explained. “I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three-quarters of the film, they said, 'It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.' Obviously, he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply."

