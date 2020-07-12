Marvel Asks Avengers Fans Who They Would Like As Villain After Thanos
Marvel asked some fans who they would like as a main threat for the Avengers after Thanos. Fans have been hankering for any information about what’s coming next in the MCU during the coronavirus pandemic. No villains have been announced yet, most of the films just have titles and no trailers of any sort. Still, fans are putting together their wishlist for the next big villain in the Marvel movies. Could it be Kang the Conqueror, or maybe Doctor Doom? Only time will tell, but the people are trying to signal how much they want their favorites in there. But, there are a ton of fans who are missing Thanos, but the Mad Titan is done for now in the Marvel Studios movies.
"He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” co-director Anthony Russo told the Telegraph. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things.
Thanos is dead! So what's the next worst threat for the Avengers? pic.twitter.com/nZING45Xq6— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 11, 2020
"Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture."
Broil himself told EW that this was really special and he couldn’t see a way that the role could continue on, but never say never.
“When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolve, God I wish I could tell you,” he explained. “I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three-quarters of the film, they said, 'It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.' Obviously, he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply."
Who would you like to see be the next villain? Let us know down in the comments!
Check out the reactions below:
This is a popular one
Doctor Doom.— Héctor Mallet (@Hector_Mallet) July 11, 2020
Also a highly requested choice
Kang the Conqueror...there is a consequence for messing with time. pic.twitter.com/nBMiYNnCvy— Drew Jackson (@oldhickory1313) July 11, 2020
Good argument
It should be Doc Doom. They got his rights back with the Fox acquisition. Why wait for the FF, when you've got Marvel's great villain ready. And a terrestrial threat would be interesting after cosmic Thanos.— William B McCormick (@WBMCAuthor) July 12, 2020
What about it?
What about Kang the Conqueror? pic.twitter.com/BWrYhi2FvG— Navee White (@WhiteNavee) July 11, 2020
More input here
Kang... And he could create Wonder Man (or use Baron Zemo too since he did create him in Avengers #9) if you were interested in bringing him in. With Kang there's about 6 ways to go, Kang, Immortus, Nathaniel Richards, Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion & Iron Lad!— Fanimation (@DuckyFanimation) July 11, 2020
This would be a ton of fun
With SHEILD, Loki, Runaways, X-men and Deadpool all messing around with time if the next biggest bad isn't the High Evolutionary I'll be disappointed. pic.twitter.com/8whmwUxMkw— Coffee Talk (@JesusLovesMeIW) July 11, 2020
It's a new day
The MCU must make several solo films to find the direction of the new Avengers— Pablito (@10Pablito) July 12, 2020
BEYONDER
BEYONDER
Graviton— Marximizer (@MarxiMarcell) July 11, 2020
Onslaught
Beyonder
Galactus!!!
Galactus— Lexi G (@LexiOnFiyah) July 11, 2020
Let's go!
