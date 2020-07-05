Marvel Fans Wish Captain America A Happy Birthday

Marvel fans are wishing Captain Americaa Happy Birthday this Fourth of July. the fictional character turns 102 today as he was born in 1918. The memes and informative posts from the fanbase just started flooding in, and everyone’s in a good mood this weekend. It seems like its been an eternity since Cap actor Chris Evans hung up his shield in Avengers: Endgame. The star took a huge amount of pride in being the face of the character for so many years. There were a ton of tears in the theater near the end of Endgame, and a lot of them were for Steve Rogers getting a chance to live the life that had eluded him up until that point in the MCU.

Recently, Evans told Paul Rudd about how much he enjoyed being a role model for kids on Variety’s Actors on Actors. The responsibility was not something that he took lightly at all.

good morning 💙 happy steve rogers day 🥺 pic.twitter.com/z5mXSjR2QP — Nick ⎊ (@mcusucks) July 4, 2020

"You know, it’s yeah a little bit [freak out]. But that’s so nice. I dunno about you but I grew up with Star Wars and I had certain characters that just meant the world to me. We live in a much different time now. When I was young, the celebrity was far away. And actors were only accessible through their work,” Evans explained. “Now, you have this other channel where you can offer more of who you are, which is a tricky tightrope to walk, but it is nice to be able to share a little bit extra. Especially playing a character I respect so much and trying to you know create this nexus between the work you do and the impact you may want to have on kids. It’s so nice when a kid looks up to you."

"What a strange thing, very undeserving in a way, you know? You’re just an actor. But it’s nice to kind of feel that the interaction can be more than, I dunno. I met Hulk Hogan when I was younger and it was the best thing I’d ever seen in my life. No disrespect to Hulk Hogan—but sometimes you meet people where you get your own identity tangled up with them in a way,” he added. “You start to aspire to things and it’s motivating. I think the role itself kind of brings a lot of that to the table… It’s nice to interact with kids especially when they walk away feeling something that the character put in their head already."

