Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Shares His Daughter's Adorable Meeting With Paul Rudd

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors had a delightful story about his daughter meeting Paul Rudd for the first time. The MCU's new villain sat down with TODAY to talk about his big showdown with Ant-Man. But, it seems the smaller Majors might have been more excited about his tango with the Avenger than he was. The actor explained that she was completely taken aback with Rudd. Funnily enough, the little girl doesn't know that her dad's a "bad guy" and instead chose to focus on the whole Ant-Man side of things. It's all so very charming and the hosts couldn't help but laugh at that tiny interaction.

"All she understands is that I'm in a movie with Paul Rudd, with Ant-Man," Majors said. "I've never seen my daughter starstruck. She's like, 'Nice to see you, too' to Paul Rudd and I lost my mind. I was like 'What did you say?' Oh my god."

Jonathan Majors is here!



He talks about his latest roles in #AntMan and “Creed III” — and opens up his steamy appearance on the cover of Ebony magazine. pic.twitter.com/SoAGmz9xvv — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 22, 2023

Rudd Impressed By Majors' Screen Presence

"He's tough. I'm glad that I at least got the first opportunity here as Ant-Man to be in the movie that introduces Kang… Kang is no joke," Rudd explained. "I was sitting here thinking as you were asking him about his voice, it took me back to filming it. Some of those first scenes. The first time I heard Jonathan speak as Kang. Sometimes when you're filming a scene, you get into a rhythm. It's the third movie, you feel like you know the character."

"I feel like I know Scott Lang's rhythms, I feel like I know the rhythms of the family. When Jonathan showed up, the rhythm changed," he continueed. "I mean the beats per minute got slower, it got more deliberate. So, it was a really interesting thing for me as an actor. I was like, 'Oh! Oh, the scene is going at a pace controlled by Kang. It made the entire film feel threatening and different. It was really cool. A fun thing to experience on the third Ant-Man movie."

Marvel dropped a synopsis as Ant-Man heads into the fateful battle with Kang: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Did you love her response to Ant-Man? Let us know down in the comments!