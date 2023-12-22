Marvel Artist Reveals Endgame-Inspired Look for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder's design for Chris Hemsworth's hero could have been a lot different. On Instagram, Marvel Studios artist Aleksi Briclot walked fans through his Avengers: Endgame-inspired look for the God of Thunder. In the fourth Thor movie, Hemsworth is decked out in mostly blue and gold with the trademark red cape. But, in this iteration of Odinson, he's in white and gold. Briclot talks about how the journey from dark to light was reference with this design. Thor's look has been debated a lot since the first images from Love and Thunder dropped. The gold headpiece garnered tons of discussion on its own. Check out the MCU design for yourself and read the reasoning behind it.

"Character design for Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Keeping #chrishemsworth likeness and working on a « casual » outfit. Not the big epic and colorful armor in this case. Something with some zen vibes," Briclot wrote. "I was working from the armor he was wearing in Avengers : Endgame, getting from black to white (following the character evolution in the story, it's another new step in his path) and I was also referring the scales on the torso of Captain America."

Thor's Other Possible Looks

Thor could have had an even more comics-accurate suit in Love and Thunder. Briclot previously posted a Walt Simonson-inspired look for the God of Thunder on Instagram. Last summer, the artist talked about this earlier version of his costume. With Thor: Love and Thunder firmly on Disney+ now, people have had a deep dive into the story and how the movie came together. Despite some fan arguments, Thor remains one of the most memorable characters in the MCU stable and one people will show-up to see.

"Here is another quick variation of a previous Thor concept art. I've added a yellow background with speed lines in order to underline the likeness with a specific Thor from the comic books. Especially the armored one from the Walt Simonson run," Briclot shared. "All those Marvel characters are coming from comic-book sources first so it seems part of of the process to get back at those roots at some point. (As a comic book reader I feel good about paying some kind of tribute to the fellows artists). And to iterate from that, sometimes trying to do new connections,\."

What's Coming In Thor 5?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

When it comes to Thor 5, Chris Hemsworth is looking for a big transformation. Talking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Marvel star explained how a reinvention was probably in order for Thor Odinson. Hemsworth has had a successful partnership with Taika Waititi on the MCU franchise. But, like a lot of fans, he thinks its time to shake things up a bit as they move toward Thor 5.

"I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth told the host. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

