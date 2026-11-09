James Bond Casting Update Reveals An A-List Actor Abandoned by the MCU Was Also Considered

The James Bond casting news has gone into overdrive this week, and two major A-list names have been added to the list of possibilities. These two names were shocking because no one had mentioned them before. Robert Pattinson has gotten a chance to read for the role thanks to the filming delays of his Batman sequel. Few people could have predicted Pattinson being mentioned for the role of Agent 007. The second name was Nicholas Hoult, which is extremely surprising since he is likely locked into his role as Lex Luthor in the DC Universe (DCU). However, he seems to be up for the role as well. Now, a third name has been mentioned.

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Variety reports that Harry Styles has had discussions about the role. This is just as surprising. Styles recently had a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), where he played Eros in the mid-credits scene of Eternals. This was a big cameo, since Eros is also known as Starfox and is Thanos’ brother. However, his role was abandoned by the MCU, and now he is being considered for James Bond.

Harry Styles reportedly had talks with studio execs about becoming the next James Bond



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Harry Styles Is Not Likely to Earn James Bond Role

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Of all the actors mentioned for a James Bond role, Harry Styles is the least likely. Whoever plays Bond has a lot to live up to, following names like Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and more. Styles isn’t a bad actor, but he isn’t the A-list star that Amazon MGM Studios needs to step into this role. Styles’ only real acting credits have been in Dunkirk, Don’t Worry Darling, and My Policeman. He had a voice cameo in Kraven the Hunter and a mid-credits appearance in Eternals, but he is the least experienced of all the actors up for the role.

On top of Pattinson, who has proven himself to be a much bigger star than anyone could have expected after Twilight, and Hoult, who has been a great actor for years, the other names up for the role include younger stars like Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and Jack Lowden. Theo James was also rumored for the role, and Variety reports that he hasn’t been ruled out either. Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan gave his approval to Turner, while Gary Oldman said he felt that Lowden was best for the role.

There is no word on when Amazon MGM Studios will announce who it has chosen to play James Bond. But it should come soon, as the next movie is set to go into production in 2027. The studio will want to know who is playing the role before getting too far into the script stages. The next James Bond movie is slated for a 2028 theatrical release, although an actual date has not been named.

Who do you want to see play James Bond? Let us know your top pick in the comments below.