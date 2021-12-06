The Matrix Resurrections: Is Trinity Actually The One Instead of Neo?

The Matrix Resurrections released its final trailer today, and it’s left us asking a big question: is Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) actually The One? The original Matrix movie introduced us to the premise that Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is actually the prophesied hero known as “The One,” who will liberate humanity from the artificial world of The Matrix, and turn the tide of the Machine War. However, as one character has repeatedly told us in voiceover during The Matrix Resurrections trailers: “Maybe this isn’t the story we think it is.” What if The Matrix was never really about Neo’s destiny?

The previews for Lana Wachowski’s next chapter of The Matrix saga have been increasingly focused on the idea of Deja Vu. The footage in trailers and TV spots from Resurrections has been spliced with scenes from the original Matrix movie and its sequels, with the included dialogue focused on the idea of repeating loops and patterns being a key aspect of the Matrix. This all builds on some of the headier ideas that The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions both introduced: that Neo’s hero quest was but one example of a repeating pattern of Neos that “wake” humanity up from the Matrix before the program is rebooted again.

But perhaps waiting on the same male hero archetype to always save the day has been the key part of the program all along?

Looking at the original Matrix movie in a modern lens, it seems pretty cringe that Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity – one of the greatest genius hackers and most formidable digital warriors ever, was reduced to sacrificial damsel in distress by the end of the triogy. Not that sort of character arc that flies anymore – so hard to believe it’s one that Wachowski would repeat. In its last minute or so, the final trailer for Resurrections certainly leans heavily into the suggestion that it could’ve veen Neo’s destiny all along to “wake up” Trinity and truly get her out of the Matrix – perhaps waking her physical body up for the very first time (the “real world” scenes in the first film all being a simulation).

In short: Trinity being the true hero of this story seems like much more of a 2021 progression of the Matrix mythology.

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity in “The Matrix Resurrections”

Then again, a simple switch of the male/female hero perspective may end up being a reductive assumption. Lana Wachowski has made it clear in her works (Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, Sense8) that the transitive connection between souls and bodies is a definite theme of her storytelling. It could just as easily turn out to be the reveal that Neo and Trinity aren’t two lovers but rather one soul, split into two bodies (or some such metaphor). Their re-unification (with Moss as the face carrying the franchise forward) would be a powerful (and challenging) twist on the mythology and its deeper themes.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.