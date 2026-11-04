MCU Strange Academy Character Details Signal Major Canon Changes, According to Report

Strange Academy is rumored to be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and rumors indicate that Doyle Dormammu and Emily Bright will be the two lead characters. Strange Academy is a Marvel Comics title that saw Doctor Strange start his own magical school where he invited children with magical abilities to teach them regular school subjects while also teaching them how to control and use their powers properly. However, there was a twist. Strange’s true reason for starting the school was to limit the power levels of the kids, ensuring they wouldn’t become overly powerful magic users when they grew up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The MCU originally planned Strange Academy as a Disney+ series, but it seems it is being looked at for a feature-length film now. According to scooper James Mack, there is a casting call out for the characters of Emily Bright and Doyle Dormammu, which makes sense because they were the two most important characters in the comics. Another rumor is that Doctor Voodoo will also be a main character in Midnight Sons, which could tie into Strange Academy because he was the headmaster of Strange Academy in the comics.

Strange Academy Seems to Be a Straight Adaptation of the Comics, With One Change

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If Mack’s scoops are right, there is one big change coming to Strange Academy. The scoop is that Marvel Studios is looking for an actress to play Emily Bright and another actress to play Doyle Dormammu. Seeking an actress to play Doyle means the movie will be making the character female rather than the male that he was in the comics. In the books, Doyle was a love interest for Emily and the one person who was truly connected to her after he saved her life early on. Making Doyle a girl will likely change the dynamic to one of friendship rather than romance.

The rumor about Doctor Voodoo was that he would be recruiting the supernatural characters in Midnight Sons, which goes against the previous suggestion that Wong would be that person. It also makes sense because, in the comics, Doctor Voodoo was a former Sorcerer Supreme. It is unclear if Midnight Sons and Strange Academy will connect to each other, but if Marvel is carving out the supernatural side of the franchise, it would make sense. If anything, Strange Academy could offer a lot of chances for cameos from big-time magical heroes. Names like Magik, the Scarlet Witch, Doctor Voodoo, and even Darcy from the Thor franchise all worked at the school.

The story could also be a great one to adapt as well. Mack claims that Emily will be the main protagonist and Doyle the co-protagonist, but the story was a lot more complicated than that. In the comics, it was Emily who discovered the true reason for Strange Academy and set out to fight back for her freedom and rights. However, she went too far and ended up summoning the actual Dormammu, which could have destroyed the world, dragging several of her classmates down with her. It took Doyle to finally stop the rampage by taking back all the power he had lent Emily. It should be noted for those who don’t know that Doyle is not Dormammu’s son, but a human child whose mother made a deal with Dormammu to save him. Strange Academy is said to be in the early stages of casting, while Midnight Sons is in early development.

What are your thoughts about a Strange Academy movie? Let us know what you want to see from the MCU film in the comments below.