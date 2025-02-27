Robert Pattinson Is “Perfectly Good Meat” in New Mickey 17 Clip (Exclusive)

Play video

Thanks to starring in the Twilight franchise and 2022’s The Batman, actor Robert Pattinson has the freedom to take on virtually any project he’s interested in. Lucky for audiences, the actor is typically drawn to boundary-pushing storytellers and unconventional material, which is exactly why he partnered with filmmaker Bong Joon Ho for the upcoming Mickey 17. While Bong’s ambitious cinematic achievements made him a hit with fringe cinephiles for years, his 2019 movie Parasite took the world by storm and even earned the Academy Award for Best Picture, with Mickey 17 marking his follow-up project. Ahead of the release of Mickey 17, we have an exclusive clip from the movie that showcases just the tip of the iceberg of the movie’s absurdity. You can check out a clip from Mickey 17 above before it hits theaters in South Korea on February 28th and in the U.S. on March 7th.

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 also stars Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Beef), with Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winners for Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho, and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The music is by Jung Jaeil (Parasite, Squid Game). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Fans have been waiting quite some time for the experience to finally be unleashed, not only because of the talent both in front of and behind the camera, but also due to how the movie was initially set to hit theaters last spring. Audiences had to wait an additional year, though with the movie currently sitting at 88% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the wait appears to be worth it.

Mickey 17 hits theaters in South Korea on February 28th and in the U.S. on March 7th.

