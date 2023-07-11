Mission: Impossible Director Teases Return of Angela Bassett for Dead Reckoning Part Two

Mission: Impossible is getting ready to release another installment in the franchise, and it's actually the first part of a two-parter. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is already in theaters, and it was released to some of the best reactions of the year for a blockbuster movie. Not only is Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One one of the best-reviewed films of the year, it's actually the highest-rated Tom Cruise film of all time, and that's saying a lot for one of the last movie stars. The film seems to have it all going for it. Stunts, action, and a hell of a plot But one of the things it doesn't have is Angela Bassett. According to a new interview with Variety, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed what Bassett's role could have been in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and even teased her return in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two.

"It was interesting," McQuarrie said in a recent interview with the trade. "She was going to be the head of the CIA. She would have been in that room with all the other heads of the intelligence community and, uh, we're not done with Angela Bassett. Angela is too fabulous. You could never ever let Angela get away. There's always a plan in the future."

What happens in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Tom Cruise is back as the iconic action hero Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters next week. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to roll into theaters on July 12th with a sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, already filming and expected to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, but could wind up being delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Mission: Impossible movie series as we learn it!

