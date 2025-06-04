7 Movies to Watch If You Loved Breaking Bad

12 years after airing its series finale, Breaking Bad is still considered among the greatest TV shows in history, and some of its best qualities are shared by some truly great movies. Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher, who’s diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and begins cooking methamphetamine to support his family’s future. Teaming up with a former student of his, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Walter descends deeper into moral depravity as the show progresses.

Breaking Bad has earned widespread praise for its complex characters, engrossing plot threads, and satisfying payoffs. Even though Breaking Bad brilliantly stands out on its own, a number of iconic movie’s mirror the show’s subject material and execution. The following seven movies focus on drug lords and large-scale crime, telling captivating stories that fans of Breaking Bad will love.

1) Traffic

2000’s Traffic tells an engaging story through multiple perspectives. The Steven Soderbergh film follows a Mexican police officer, an influential American judge, and a pair of DEA agents as they become embroiled in the drug trade. Each of Traffic’s storylines offers a unique perspective, high stakes, and compelling characters. An all-star cast comprised of Benicio del Toro, Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle, and more deliver top-notch performances. Traffic‘s gritty, documentary style of filming adds an element of realism to the narrative. Such a well-rounded movie about the drug scene in America and Mexico warrants the attention of every fan of Breaking Bad.

2) No Country for Old Men

The directing duo of Joel and Ethan Coen made their best movie to date with 2007’s No Country for Old Men. Based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name, the film centers on a Vietnam War veteran, a hitman, and a sheriff, who converge while pursing a large bundle of cash from a drug deal gone wrong. No Country for Old Men captivates audiences thanks to its tense atmosphere and engrossing series of events — which includes murders, chases, and much more action. Javier Bardem is at the top of his game as the hitman Anton Chigurh, and the rest of the cast is excellent. No Country for Old Men is sure to please Breaking Bad fans who crave riveting action and interesting characters in the form of a crime thriller.

3) Hell or High Water

2016’s Hell or High Water makes a superb comparison to Breaking Bad. The David Mackenzie-directed movie fixates on two brothers who rob banks to pay off their ranch’s debt. Like Breaking Bad, Hell or High Water has its fair share of action, however plot and character and development always come first. Chris Pine and Ben Foster impressively lead Hell or High Water, as the siblings’ dynamic as partners in crime somewhat mirrors that of Walt and Jesse in Breaking Bad.The neo-Western is one of the most underrated crime films of the last decade, so Breaking Bad lovers should check out Hell or High Water as soon as possible.

4) Scarface

Both Breaking Bad and 1983’s Scarface paint a portrait of a man’s rise to power and subsequent downfall. Brian De Palma’s movie bases its story on the novel of the same name by Armitage Trail and is a remake of the 1932 film. Set in 1980s Miami, Scarface chronicles the life of Tony Montana (Al Pacino), a Cuban ex-convict who becomes a wealthy drug kingpin. As Tony rises to power, he grows increasingly unhinged — strongly reminiscent of Walt’s arc in Breaking Bad. Scarface is wildly entertaining, featuring plenty of violent shootouts and surprising character deaths. Those in search of a Breaking Bad-style narrative with all of the thrills condensed into a single movie need to watch Scarface.

5) Sicario

Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario characterizes the drug war in the United States and Mexico through compelling characters and an exhilarating narrative. The 2015 film follows a government task force’s effort to take down a prominent Mexican drug cartel. Heart-pounding action and unexpected plot twists define the greatness of Sicario, which is also headlined by a first-rate cast of Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Daniel Kaluuya. Sicario isn’t all style, though. The movie has plenty to say about America’s war on drugs, and viewers will have a lot to ponder after the credits roll. Sicario is a fantastic crime thriller and a perfect match for Breaking Bad enthusiasts.

6) Heat

1995’s Heat lives among the highest-regarded crime dramas of the last 30 years. The film, directed by Michael Mann, follows a group of thieves relentlessly pursued by a Los Angeles Police Department Detective after failing to tie up every loose end during a heist. Well paced and led by exceptionally layered characters and splendid acting performances, Heat succeeds in enthralling audiences throughout its nearly three-hour run time. The film’s action complements its engaging dialogue, keeping viewers glued to the screen from start to finish. Relationships between criminals as they evade authorities are as expertly explored in Heat as they are in Breaking Bad, cementing Mann’s movie as an ideal next watch after finishing the series.

7) Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese has a number of renowned mob flicks under his belt, and 1990’s Goodfellas should appeal to Breaking Bad enjoyers the most. Based on a true story, Goodfellas details Henry Hill’s (Ray Liotta) involvement in the Italian-American mafia alongside his associates Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). The film’s depiction of its characters’ rise to power and ensuing downfall is a mesmerizing viewing experience, bolstered by emphatic acting performances and a great script. An icon of the crime genre, Goodfellas tells a story that strikingly mirrors Walt’s path in Breaking Bad, and fans of the show will love Scorsese’s masterpiece.