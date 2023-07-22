Nathan Fillion Get Comic Accurate Look as Green Lantern in Superman Legacy Fan Art

James Gunn was gearing up to begin production on Superman: Legacy later this year, but it will more than likely get postponed due to the ongoing actor strike. Superman: Legacy entered very early pre-production a few months ago, and Gunn has been hard at work filling out the cast. David Corneswet has been cast as the titular hero, while Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as The Daily Planet's intrepid reporter Lois Lane. It was also revealed that there will be a bunch of other heroes in the film, and they've already announced who will be playing them. Nathan Fillion was revealed to have joined the cast as the Green Lantern, and Guy Gardner and Gunn teased that he will also wear the character's classic bowl cut. One artist can't wait to see Fillion in Superman: Legacy, so they took it upon themselves to create a new concept that gives the actor a comic-accurate look as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific. Heroics created a new design that shows how Fillion could look as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner. In the fan art, Fillion ditches the bowl cut that he's confirmed to wear in Superman: Legacy for the haircut the character wore in recent years. Fillion also wears a comic-accurate look as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner. Even though we probably won't get an official look at the actor as the character until the near future, this is a great concept of what it could look like. You can check out the fan art below.

What is James Gunn's Superman: Legacy going to be about?

DC Studios dropped the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy's will feature David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy and Nathan Fillion as we learn it!

