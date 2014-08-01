Karen Gillen Shows Off Nebula Puppet A Fan Made for Her In New Video

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan invites fans into her home in a new video from Vogue. The video is part of Vogue's "Perfect Night In" series, exploring how celebrities spend their time while social distancing at home. Besides singing "Campbeltown Loch" to her fans on social media, Gillan keeps busy writing horror movies. She writes in her home office, which she has stocked with lots of nerdy stuff. It's easy to spot a collection of Marvel Comics reads on her bookshelf. She also has a collection of toys depicting her as Nebula and her Doctor Who companion, Amy Pond. She even has a toy Infinity Gauntlet. But one item came from a fan. That fan created a Nebula puppet, which Gillan happily shows off with her Nebula voice in the video. You can watch the video above.

During a recent virtual convention appearance, Gillan talked about breaking down and building up Nebula's personality through her relationship with her adoptive father, Thanos. "I was able to use a lot of psychology essays on that character because she's someone who has dealt with abuse from her father from such a young age," Gillan said. "Not to make it too heavy, but he pitted the siblings against each other — she would be inferior and the scapegoat, while the other one was the golden child. It's actually a quite common thing to happen within families and siblings. I don't have any siblings, so it's something I really had to read up on.

"In Avengers, she had to face the source of her abuse, then actually watch him get eliminated from her life. I'm sort of thinking about future Nebula in the sense like, 'What is she going to be like now that that person's abuse has gone out of her life? How is she going to build herself back up again?' Because it's an odd feeling, I think, for someone who's been abused by a parent, because they still love them and they're sad that they're gone, but also they hate them, and they're glad that they're gone."

Gillan will return as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She hopes the film offers her a chance to explore Nebula's relationship with Gamora outside of Thanos' shadow. "I don't know. I think I would love to see what their relationship is now that their father, the source of the abuse, is out of the picture," Gillan said during a convention appearance. "I think that would be really interesting to see if they can form a normal, sisterly, loving relationship."

In December, she spoke more generally about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read Vol. 3, and I think it's the best of the trilogy," she said. "I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together."