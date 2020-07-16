The Devil All the Time: Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson and More Star in New Netflix Film

While the majority of the entertainment industry remains shut down, Netflix continues to pull from its well of already-completed projects to deliver new content to fans around the world. This includes recent hits like The Old Guard and Desperados, but it also includes some films slated for an awards push later this year. One such film is The Devil All the Time, from director Antonio Campos. You may not have heard of this movie before, but Netflix just revealed its release date, along with an all-star cast that you absolutely won't want to miss.

The Devil All the Time, based on the book by Donald Ray Pollock, is a psychological thriller that takes place between World War II and the Vietnam War. It follows the stories of several different people who have been damaged by the effects of war. Netflix announced on Thursday morning that the film would debut globally on September 16th, in addition to confirming the star-studded cast.

This new movie stars Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, along with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Sebastian Stan. Robert Pattinson, the next actor to take on the mantle of Batman, also stars in The Devil All the Time, as do the likes of Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling, and Pokey LaFarge.

Mark your calendars for Tom Holland

Bill Skarsgard

Riley Keough

Jason Clarke

Sebastian Stan

Robert Pattinson

Haley Bennett

Mia Wasikowska

Eliza Scanlen

Harry Melling

Pokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

As far as big-name casts go, this may be one of the most impressive Netflix has ever put together. The streamer recently revealed the viewership numbers for its most popular original movies of all time, and the list confirms just how popular a Netflix movie can be when a major star is attached. The top four movies on the list were led by the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, and Ryan Reynolds. It won't be surprising if The Devil All the Time ends up being a substantial hit this fall.

The Devil All the Time was shot back in early 2019 and has been in post-production stages ever since. Campos has worked with Netflix in the past, helming an episode of the beloved Marvel TV series, Daredevil.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Devil All the Time this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.