Kpop Demon Hunters Sing-Along May Snag First No.1 Opening for Netflix

The Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunters continues to impress. Having dominated the Netflix charts since it was released in June, the hit movie is now set to take the top spot at the box office. As a special treat for fans, Netflix released the massively popular film in theaters this weekend for a special sing-along version, and tickets have been selling out quickly. Now, the movie looks like it could overtake Weapons for the top spot at the box office this weekend. If it manages to do so, Variety reports this would be the first Netflix movie to receive a theatrical release and open in first place.

Much like how Netflix prefers not to report streaming data most of the time, the streamer also opts not to report on a film’s performance at the box office. Netflix, of course, rarely gives films theatrical releases. If and when the streamer does, it is in order to ensure a project qualifies for awards season. The last movie to receive a theatrical release from Netflix was Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from writer-director Rian Johnson. That film, of course, was a Netflix exclusive unlike its predecessor, Knives Out, which had received a proper theatrical release and performed rather well.

Despite being readily available on Netflix to stream at home, it is rather clear audiences want to enjoy the film among fellow fans and on the big screen. The movie has not left Netflix’s Top 10 since it debuted back in June, and as it stands, the film is currently on track to overtake Red Notice as the streaming platform’s biggest film ever after just two months. The animated movie, which was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and then sold to Netflix, is said to be playing in 1,700 locations this weekend as part of the special sing-along release. Tickets to the event had begun to sell out quickly after it was first announced, and while Weapons looks likely to hold well in its second outing, it seems the women of HUNTR/X will win at the box office this weekend.

Along with dominating both the Netflix charts, and now seemingly the box office, K-Pop Demon Hunters has also been dominating the Billboard charts with the music of its fictional bands, HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys. “Golden” and “Soda Pop” have been massive hits from the movie, and it’s expected that “Golden” will be submitted for consideration come awards season. Fans readily stream the music to K-Pop Demon Hunters now, or if they prefer a physical version, Netflix is releasing both a vinyl copy and a CD version of the soundtrack, with the vinyl being available for pre-order now.

Although Netflix has not yet formally announced a sequel to the hit movie, the streamer did reveal it has plans for K-Pop Demon Hunters that includes sequels and perhaps even spinoffs. K-Pop Demon Hunters was hails from directing duo Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, who directed from a screenplay they co-wrote with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. The animated movie features an exciting cast that includes Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, Yunjin Kim as Celine, Ken Jeong as Bobby, Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-ma, and Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han.

The movie is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.