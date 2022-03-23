More Shrek Movies Are Coming to Netflix Next Month

At the start of March, Shrek and Shrek 2 made their way to Netflix and instantly became some of the most popular movies on the entire streaming service. One of the most beloved animated films in history, Shrek has been a force for Netflix, as has its sequel, consistent staples of the daily Netflix Top 10 list. Subscribers are loving being able to watch the franchise’s early entries on Netflix, and now they’ll have the chance to check out even more. Additional films from the Shrek franchise are making their way to Netflix in April.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete lineup of movies and television shows making their way to the service in April. The first day of the month sees Shrek Forever After, the fourth film in the series, added to Netflix’s roster. Additionally, the spinoff Puss in Boots will also join the service, though it is also currently available on Prime Video.
With Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots on Netflix, the streamer will have almost the entire Shrek franchise available to subscribers. The only film that will be missing is Shrek the Third.
Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots are far from the only titles coming to Netflix at the start of next month. Here’s the full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix on April 1st:
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
