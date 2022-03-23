More Shrek Movies Are Coming to Netflix Next Month

At the start of March, Shrek and Shrek 2 made their way to Netflix and instantly became some of the most popular movies on the entire streaming service. One of the most beloved animated films in history, Shrek has been a force for Netflix, as has its sequel, consistent staples of the daily Netflix Top 10 list. Subscribers are loving being able to watch the franchise’s early entries on Netflix, and now they’ll have the chance to check out even more. Additional films from the Shrek franchise are making their way to Netflix in April.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete lineup of movies and television shows making their way to the service in April. The first day of the month sees Shrek Forever After, the fourth film in the series, added to Netflix’s roster. Additionally, the spinoff Puss in Boots will also join the service, though it is also currently available on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots on Netflix, the streamer will have almost the entire Shrek franchise available to subscribers. The only film that will be missing is Shrek the Third.

Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots are far from the only titles coming to Netflix at the start of next month. Here’s the full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix on April 1st:

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

Are you looking forward to having more Shrek movies available on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!