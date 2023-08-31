New A Haunting in Venice Featurette Explores the Eerie Ensemble

20th Century Studios has released a new featurette for the upcoming thriller, A Haunting in Venice, and this one showcases the ensemble cast of filmmaker Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie adaptation. In the featurette, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, the actors speak about the experience of making the film, with Branagh in particular talking about how the actors each brought humanity to the film that made things all the more haunting.

"All of these wonderful actors provide a humanity that is very touching and very haunting, and all of which confuses you and you are in quite the conundrum as to whodunit," Branagh said.

What is A Haunting in Venice About?

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

The film stars Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

Sneak Preview Screenings of A Haunting in Venice Were Recently Announced

Earlier this week, special early screenings of the film were announced. They will begin on Saturday, September 9th, ahead of the film's opening on September 15th and will take place at select IMAX theaters across the country. Alamo Drafthouse locations will also have an immersive experience with photo ops and more.

A Haunting in Venice: IMAX Special Screening Events – Saturday, September 9th

• Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9th and will feature a catered pre-reception with special photo ops and a collectible poster. IMAX theatre locations include AMC Kips Bay 15 (New York, New York), Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood (Los Angeles, California), AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 (Olathe, Kansas), Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue, Washington), and Regal Hacienda Crossing (Dublin, California).

Alamo Murder Mystery Screenings of A Haunting in Venice – Saturday, September 9th

• Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9th and will feature an interactive murder-mystery experience where attendees will have the opportunity to solve a (fake) crime prior to the screenings. Alamo Drafthouse locations include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles, California), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller (Austin, Texas), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn, New York), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street (Washington, DC), and Alamo Drafthouse Chicago Wrigleyville (Chicago, Illinois).

A Haunting in Venice Early Access Screenings – Wednesday, September 13th

• Over 100 early access screenings will take place Wednesday, September 13th in IMAX and premium formats and will feature exclusive luggage tag giveaways (while supplies last) and the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Venice, Italy.

A Haunting in Venice will land in theaters on September 15th.