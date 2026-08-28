New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Teases Late Additions, & Fans Have Ideas

There are a host of questions that Avengers: Doomsday will have to answer when it finally hits theaters this December. Most obviously, the movie will need to address why Doctor Doom has arrived and what exactly he wants, as that still isn’t clear even after the Doomsday trailer. Hopefully, it will be in this movie rather than in Avengers: Secret Wars (assuming this narrative continues in Secret Wars) that the connection between Tony Stark/Iron Man and Doctor Doom is revealed. Despite comments from Joe Russo that the two have “zero similarities,” there has to be a reason they would cast Robert Downey Jr. in the role, whether that’s something to do with variants or some other reason.

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In addition to those questions centered on Doom—and similar questions about how/why Steve Rogers is back after seemingly staying in the past at the end of Avengers: Endgame—MCU fans are more than ready to learn who else is appearing in the movie and hasn’t yet been announced. It’s almost impossible that Doomsday won’t have shocking character reveals, as that is all but an MCU staple. Fans also have some very specific names in mind for who they would like to see. Most notably, that includes Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who seemingly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but there are myriad others audiences hope to see return on the big screen. Now, a brand-new Doomsday rumor has suggested that the list of additions is growing at basically the last minute, and fans once again have opinions about who they think (and hope) that might include.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Rumored To Be Including Late-Addition Cameos

Rumors this week have already claimed that Doomsday is working on additional photography, and even as that remains speculative, brand-new rumors related to that idea are continuing to roll out. Most recently, this has included the suggestion that part of these late-stage additions are myriad new cameos. For now, this has not been confirmed, and even once the movie comes out, it will be difficult to know who was added later and when (unless that is discussed by the actors or those otherwise working on the movie). Even so, fans have flocked to the comments to share who they think could be among these apparent cameos. While some replies are silly (Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks, for example) or misinformed (Shang-Chi is shown in one comment, but he’s already confirmed for Doomsday), others seem like genuine possibilities.

The additional photography for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ will reportedly add many more cameos.



(via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/LXsLV95P7O — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 28, 2026

Several comments, unsurprisingly, reference Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who is perhaps the most hoped for character cameo in Doomsday. Of course, that would also mean she doesn’t have a more prominent role in the movie, which would no doubt be disappointing for many. It could work, though, if her appearance came as a twist towards the end of the movie or even as a post-credit scene that confirmed she was still alive. In fact, if this rumor is true, there is legitimate reason to suspect this could mean Elizabeth Olsen’s on-screen return, as her MCU stunt double, Jennifer White, shared a throwback photo of herself and Olsen yesterday and this morning shared another Instagram story seemingly showing a stunt performer mic.

Other comments are hoping Tom Holland will be among the cameos following his incredibly successful recent movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Given that the post-credit scene of Brand New Day suggested Spidey may be back in space, that feels possible but unlikely. Yet another comment suggested Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza) from Agatha All Along, although that seems much less likely, not only because the connection to her character wouldn’t really make sense in Doomsday for various reasons but also because of personal circumstances for Plaza, which include the birth of her daughter just last month—although, notably, Olsen also just welcomed a baby.