No Time To Die: 25th James Bond Movie Finally Streaming

MGM released the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise last October, and it was a fitting end to Daniel Craig's tenure as the character. The film was one of the best films in the franchise, especially after the disappointing Spectre. Now, after almost a year passing since No Time To Die hit theaters and home media, the film has finally arrived on a streaming platform. As of today, you can check out Craig's final film as James Bond on Amazon Prime.

Craig's final James Bond movie gives him the type of send-off that not many actors get in a role like this. During the final moments of No Time To Die, we see James Bond's final moment as he dies to protect his daughter. You would think that the idea of the super spy's death would be a new one, but as it turns out, Craig wanted this to happen since the first movie in the series, Casino Royale. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor detailed how he doesn't like contracts and how he wanted his characters fate to be definite.

"I'm going to tell a story here, whether or not anybody remembers it or agrees with it. But it was 2006," Craig told the trade. "[Producer] Barbara [Broccoli] and I were sitting in the back of a car driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale. Everything was going well. People liked the movie. And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie. I said to Barbara, 'How many of these movies do I have to make?' Because I don't really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, 'Four,' and I went, 'Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?' And she didn't pause. She said, 'Yes.' So I struck a deal with her back then and said, 'That's the way I'd like it to go.' It's the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over. She stuck to her guns."

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Billy Magnussen, and Christoph Waltz.

What did you think about the 25th James Bond film?