Nicole Kidman Reveals Horror Movie She’d Like to Revisit With a Sequel

During an interview with The Guardian to discuss her latest film Babygirl, and answer questions from “famous fans,” actress and producer Nicole Kidman revealed that she would like to revisit her character of Grace in Alejandro Amenábar’s 2001 psychological Gothic horror The Others. The question was posed by Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, who was curious which character Kidman would want to take more time with or if there was one she thought about more than other roles she has played. The Oscar winner said: “Actually the character I would love to go back to is the character in The Others, Grace. Because I feel like The Others gets overlooked and I loved that character.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Others is considered by many to be one of the best haunted house movies in horror, and pays off with a twist that, at the time, shocked and delighted audiences with its unexpected conclusion. Kidman stars as Grace, a mother of two photosensitive children who live in a darkened old family estate in the Channel Islands. The movie takes place following the end of World War II in 1945. As Grace awaits any word from her husband, Charles (Christopher Eccleston), who has been fighting in the war, suspicious new staff members appear at the house, and Grace begins to suspect the estate is haunted.

The film was nominated for two BAFTA awards, including Best Screenplay – Original and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Kidman. The Others also won the Saturn Award for Best Horror Movie in 2002 and Kidman took home the award for Best Actress. Fionnula Flanagan also won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mrs. Mills. According to The Numbers, Amenábar’s movie earned approximately $208 million at the worldwide box office from a budget of $17 million.

When speaking with L’Officiel in August 2024, Kidman revealed that not only is she a fan of “hardcore horror,” but she is itching to star in one. “I’ve not done classic horror yet,” Kidman said. “Hardcore horror. I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I’m a fan of Ti West!”

The horror discussion also led to Kidman admitting that when James Wan approached her to star in Aquaman, she assumed it was for a horror film and that she “really wanted to work with him in horror.” As a fan of the genre, Kidman was also quick to recommend the 2022 Australian horror hit Talk to Me.

Kidman may not be revisiting her character from The Others any time soon, but she will reunite with Sandra Bullock in a Practical Magic sequel. The original co-writer, Akiva Goldsman, will pick up the story of the Owens sisters, and the film will take its inspiration from author Alice Hoffman’s book, The Book of Magic.

The Others is available to stream on AMC+.



