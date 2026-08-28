Original Avengers Member Teases MCU Return In Surprise Post After 5 Year Absence

As Avengers: Doomsday draws closer, it’s begun to feel as though the MCU cast members who aren’t in the movie (or, at least, haven’t been confirmed in the movie) are getting almost as much attention as those who are confirmed to be appearing. Outliers would certainly include Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU now as Doctor Doom, both of which have caused quite a stir and continue to get plenty of attention. However, MCU fans seem eager to see who might actually be in the movie despite not being announced or being shown in the Doomsday trailer, as there are undoubtedly myriad stars who haven’t been confirmed but will appear, along with many other surprises in store.

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High on that list is certainly Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, as it seems like nearly every day brings a new rumor about her return, which just goes to show how badly many fans want to see it. Even outside of speculation about the Doomsday cast, though, there is plenty of interest within the Marvel fanbase regarding which characters/actors we will see again in the MCU’s future. Of course, yet another project that is front of mind when it comes to that question is Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated to hit the big screen next year. Like with Doomsday, there are myriad casting rumors for Secret Wars, although we don’t have much information at all about what that movie will entail, including who it might feature. In the midst of all this speculation and curiosity, one surprising actor, who was actually an original Avengers member, has just shared a post that possibly hints he may (very unexpectedly) be returning to the MCU too.

Is Hawkeye Returning to the MCU in Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has had a complicated history in the MCU. Although he was an original Avengers member, had a profound friendship with Natasha Romanoff, and played a pivotal role in both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, he sat out Avengers: Infinity War and then was revealed to have gone very dark after the events of that movie when he appeared in Avengers: Endgame. He then had a fairly redemptive story in his own show, appropriately titled Hawkeye, but that was the last time MCU fans saw him—and that was five years ago. He currently isn’t confirmed to be in Doomsday (although there are many rumors that he secretly will be appearing in the film), and it’s likewise unknown whether he will play a role in Secret Wars.

For all of those reasons and more, it was therefore very shocking when, earlier today, Renner took to his social media accounts to share a mysterious post that showed off part of Hawkeye’s suit and played the Hawkeye x The Avengers theme. Adding to the mysteriousness of the post is the fact that no additional context or information is provided; there’s no text on the story, for example, and it’s not followed or preceded by anything that would give audiences a better sense of what the post means. And, obviously, that cryptic nature is intentional.

Jeremy Renner posted this to his story…



Is he teasing his return? 🤔🏹🎯 pic.twitter.com/8mvjL7jsgr — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 28, 2026

It’s understandable that fans would see this post and automatically assume that this is Renner teasing Hawkeye’s return in Doomsday, Secret Wars, or something else. However, for now, that’s arguably a leap. There’s nothing definitive in this post that actually signals that’s what is being teased, and it honestly feels like a bit of an odd way to do so. Stranger things have happened within the MCU, though, so hopefully this unexpected post really is a sign that Renner is making his return as Hawkeye soon.